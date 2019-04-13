Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
O'Donnell Funeral Home
276 Pawtucket Street
Lowell, MA 01854
(978) 458-8768
Charles L. (Reardon) Wells
Beloved Husband, Brother and Friend

Charles L. "Chuck" (Reardon) Wells 81, died Tuesday April 9, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Carlton F. Wells.

Chuck was born on April 3, 1938 and raised in Lowell, the son of the late Thomas F. and the late Jeanne J. (Barry) Reardon. He graduated from St. Joseph Grammar School and St. Joseph High School in Lowell.

A veteran of the Vietnam War, Chuck proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army

Before his retirement, he worked for many years as a knitter for Joan Fabrics.

Besides his husband, Charles is survived by his brother Thomas F. Reardon of Dracut, and several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased siblings, Claire Evans, Jeanne Reardon and Paul Reardon.

WELLS - Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST. at Fletcher from 10 to 11 A.M. Monday morning. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated Monday at the Immaculate Conception Church at 11: 30 A.M. Interment will be private. E-condolences at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Pulmonary Rehab Dept., Lowell General Hospital (Saints Campus) c/o the Philanthrophy Office, 295 Varnum Ave., Lowell, MA, 01854. Arrangements by Funeral Director James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 13, 2019
