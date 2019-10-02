|
Devoted Husband, Loving Father, Doting Grandfather and Great-Grandfather
Proud member of US Army (Ret)
TYNGSBOROUGH
Charles Lee Browning Jr., 93, of Tyngsborough, formerly of Lawrence, died peacefully September 29, 2019, in Lowell, surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Herta M. (Kreuzer) Browning, with whom he had shared 72 years of marriage.
Born on April 11, 1926 in Peason, LA, he was the son of the late Charles L. Sr. and Mary L. (Mitchell) Browning of Hornbeck, LA.
He met Herta while he was stationed in Austria. They married in Vienna on October 29, 1947, and two years later, moved to Lawrence to raise their family.
Mr. Browning faithfully served in the US Army for 20 years, retiring with honor and distinction as Sergeant First Class on July 1, 1966. In addition to his distinguished military career, during which he served in Korea, Charles also enjoyed a successful career as an Administrator at both Sanders in Nashua, NH, and Centronics in Hudson, NH.
Charles lived a deeply rich life which he enjoyed immensely; filled with worldwide travel during his military service, industriousness with tools and carpentry, a love of the great outdoors, the company of his cherished wife and family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and, as a late blooming Red Sox fan.
He is survived by two sons, Gerald L. Browning and his wife Eileen of North Kingstown, RI, and Gary A. Browning and his wife Michelle of Tyngsborough. A brother, Art and his wife Vivian Jean of Willis, TX. A nephew, Bovie Browning and his wife Charlene of Wylie, TX. Nine grandchildren and their spouses, Jason Browning, Sarah Browning and her fiancé Chris Cirillo, Jessica Mackey, Danielle and Benjamin Slattery, Allison and Aaron Kerzner, Jeffrey Browning, Cody Browning, Leah Browning, and Mae Browning. Four great-grandchildren, Connor and Robyn Mackey, and Milo and Nash Slattery. He was the father of the late Dennis G. Browning, brother of the late James Browning and William J. Browning, and grandfather of the late Robert Browning.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 2, 2019