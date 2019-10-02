Lowell Sun Obituaries
Charles Lee Browning Jr. Obituary
Devoted Husband, Loving Father, Doting Grandfather and Great-Grandfather

Proud member of US Army (Ret)

TYNGSBOROUGH

Charles Lee Browning Jr., 93, of Tyngsborough, formerly of Lawrence, died peacefully September 29, 2019, in Lowell, surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of Herta M. (Kreuzer) Browning, with whom he had shared 72 years of marriage.

Born on April 11, 1926 in Peason, LA, he was the son of the late Charles L. Sr. and Mary L. (Mitchell) Browning of Hornbeck, LA.

He met Herta while he was stationed in Austria. They married in Vienna on October 29, 1947, and two years later, moved to Lawrence to raise their family.

Mr. Browning faithfully served in the US Army for 20 years, retiring with honor and distinction as Sergeant First Class on July 1, 1966. In addition to his distinguished military career, during which he served in Korea, Charles also enjoyed a successful career as an Administrator at both Sanders in Nashua, NH, and Centronics in Hudson, NH.

Charles lived a deeply rich life which he enjoyed immensely; filled with worldwide travel during his military service, industriousness with tools and carpentry, a love of the great outdoors, the company of his cherished wife and family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and, as a late blooming Red Sox fan.

He is survived by two sons, Gerald L. Browning and his wife Eileen of North Kingstown, RI, and Gary A. Browning and his wife Michelle of Tyngsborough. A brother, Art and his wife Vivian Jean of Willis, TX. A nephew, Bovie Browning and his wife Charlene of Wylie, TX. Nine grandchildren and their spouses, Jason Browning, Sarah Browning and her fiancé Chris Cirillo, Jessica Mackey, Danielle and Benjamin Slattery, Allison and Aaron Kerzner, Jeffrey Browning, Cody Browning, Leah Browning, and Mae Browning. Four great-grandchildren, Connor and Robyn Mackey, and Milo and Nash Slattery. He was the father of the late Dennis G. Browning, brother of the late James Browning and William J. Browning, and grandfather of the late Robert Browning.

BROWNING

In Lowell, September 29, 2019. Charles L. Browning Jr., US Army (Ret), of Tyngsborough, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Herta M. Browning. His Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at Saint Mary Magdalen Church, 95 Lakeview Avenue, Tyngsborough, at 10:00 a.m. (Kindly meet at Church.) Interment with Military Funeral Honors to follow in Tyngsborough Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be made to: Amedisys Foundation, 290 Merrimack Street, Suite 242, Lawrence, MA 01843. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit his Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 2, 2019
