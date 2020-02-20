|
|
formerly of Lowell, MA
HUDSON, NH
Charles Machado died peacefully at Fairview Healthcare in Hudson, New Hampshire on February 7th, 2020. He was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 9th, 1931, the son of Charles Machado and Stasia Davis, and grew up in Lowell, Massachusetts. Married to Ruth Rose Cortez from 1958 until her death in 1998, he also served as her caregiver during a prolonged illness.
His career as an aircraft mechanic with the United States Air Force extended beyond 10 years until his honorable discharge in 1963. During his time in service, he was posted in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Greenland, and various locations in the United States. He earned a high school equivalency certificate, a second degree black belt in judo and a black belt in karate. With his family he settled in Dracut, Massachusetts and worked for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority as a machinist until retirement He was a member of the American Legion Post 3 in Nashua, New Hampshire.
He is survived by daughter, Joanne Stevens, and her husband Keith Stevens , of Peterborough, NH; daughter Sharon Machado, of Nashua, NH; grand daughter, Ana Stevens; grandson, Maclane Stevens; and Mary Licking, one he termed as his adopted daughter.
YOU ARE INVITED TO HIS MEMORIAL VISITATION ON SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22, 2020 FROM 9 A.M. UNTIL 11 A.M. AT THE MCDONOUGH FUNERAL HOME, 14 HIGHLAND STREET, LOWELL, MA 01852, 978-458-6846. FOLLOWING THE CALLING HOURS HIS FUNERAL MASS WILL TAKE PLACE AT ST ANTHONY'S CHURCH, 893 CENTRAL STREET, LOWELL AT 12 NOON, FOLLOWED BY BURIAL IN ST. PATRICK CEMETERY. MEMORIAL CONTRIBUTIONS MAY BE MADE IN HIS MEMORY TO THE NASHUA AMERICAN LEGION, POST 3, 11 COURT STREET, NASHUA, NH, 03060. E-CONDOLENCE SITE WWW.MCDONOUGHFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 20, 2020