Douglass Funeral Home - Lexington
51 Worthen Road
Lexington, MA 02421
781-862-1800
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 16, 2020
Westview Cemetery
Lexington, MA
View Map
Charles N. Harvey
of Ayer, formerly of Lexington

Charles N. Harvey, 89, of Pine Ridge Drive, Ayer, formerly of Lexington, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Apple Valley Center, Ayer Massachusetts. He is predeceased by his wife Beverly A. Harvey and his son Scott W. Harvey. He leaves behind his two sons Steven C. Harvey of Billerica and Robert N. Harvey of Ayer and his two daughters Lisa A. Carroll and Jill M. Tesak, both of Shirley. He also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Vanessa, Robert, Peter, Heather, Elana, Ryan, Natalie, Tyler and Tegan. Along with ten great-grandchildren, Robert, Grant, Brian, Charles ,Wyatt, Hudson, Finn, Oliver, Benjamin and Hayes.

Mr. Harvey was born in Medford, October 23, 1930, a son of Henry H. Harvey and Francis "Fanny" Scahill. He was known for his prompt nightly routine of visiting his children's families and checking on their well-being. He proudly served the United States Navy on the USS, Earle B. Hall APD-107 as well as the Lexington Fire Department as a firefighter and EMT for over 38 years. Charlie was a past member of the Knights of Columbus of Lexington #94 and the Bedford American Legion Post #221.

Due to Covid-19, there will be a private Graveside Service at Westview Cemetery in Lexington on Thursday, April 16.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 14, 2020
