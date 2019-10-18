|
formerly of Andover and Lowell, MA
Kennebunk, ME, and Lowell, MA.
Charles Newell Cutler, 74, of Kennebunk, ME, formerly of Andover and Lowell, MA, died suddenly of natural causes while traveling with his family on Sunday October 13.
Charlie was born August 1, 1945 in Framingham, MA, the son of Richard T. and Ethel Blades Cutler. He graduated from Babson College with a bachelor's degree and received his master's degree from N.Y.U. He was a veteran of the US Army from 1968-1970, serving a tour of duty in Vietnam and obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant by the time of his discharge. He married the love of his life, Phyllis Jane Seabrooke, of Stratham, NH, during a period of "R&R" in Hawaii on Valentine's Day, 1970. They were among the first people in the world to be matched via a computerized dating service.
Employed as a Certified Public Accountant, Charlie worked most of his career in Boston for MetLife (originally New England Life) until 2005, then joined S.B.L.I. Financial in Woburn, from which he retired after 10 years with the company.
A man who set goals for himself, Charlie lived up to his main aspirations, three of which he had written down to be remembered by: 1) make every vacation an adventure; 2) take the family on "mystery trips"; and 3) always be there for his kids. One goal that he had shared with his wife, which was to celebrate their 50th anniversary together, he missed by only a few months.
Charlie and Phyllis were very active in serving their communities. In Boston they volunteered at Rosie's Place and in Kennebunk they supported the Community Outreach Services food pantry. He was a member of Seven Mile Road Church in Kennebunk, joining just after it was planted, and a former member of Harbor of Hope Church in Chelmsford, MA.
He is predeceased by his parents Richard and Ethel and his brother Kenneth Cutler.
Survivors include his wife Phyllis of Kennebunk; children Julie Cladwell of Tilton, NH, Mark Cutler of Andover, MA, Brian Cutler of Georgetown, MA, and Tobi-Ellen Cutler of Lowell, MA; a brother Harold Cutler of Sudbury, MA, and a sister Sally Eykel of Norfolk, MA; and grandchildren India and Ireland Caldwell, Emilia and Sophia Cutler, Gabriel Cutler, Erick Schenkel; and his beloved dog Georgie.
Memorial Services will be held at 1:30 pm Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Harbor of Hope Christian Church at 68 Princeton Street, Chelmsford, MA, and 10:30 am Monday, November 25, 2019 at Seven Mile Road Church at 71 Portland Road, Kennebunk, ME. Attendees should wear colorful clothing to reflect Charlie's joy of life.
Should friends and family desire, memorial contributions may be made to Rosie's Place: 889 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02118, http://www.rosiesplace.org/give; or to Community Outreach Services: P.O. Box 1175 Kennebunk, ME 04043, http://coskennebunks.org/support/.
To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Charlie's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.
Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.
