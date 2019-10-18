Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
1:30 PM
Harbor of Hope Christian Church
68 Princeton Street
Chelmsford, MA
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Seven Mile Road Church
71 Portland Road
Kennebunk, ME
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Cutler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Newell Cutler


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Newell Cutler Obituary
formerly of Andover and Lowell, MA

Kennebunk, ME, and Lowell, MA.

Charles Newell Cutler, 74, of Kennebunk, ME, formerly of Andover and Lowell, MA, died suddenly of natural causes while traveling with his family on Sunday October 13.

Charlie was born August 1, 1945 in Framingham, MA, the son of Richard T. and Ethel Blades Cutler. He graduated from Babson College with a bachelor's degree and received his master's degree from N.Y.U. He was a veteran of the US Army from 1968-1970, serving a tour of duty in Vietnam and obtaining the rank of Staff Sergeant by the time of his discharge. He married the love of his life, Phyllis Jane Seabrooke, of Stratham, NH, during a period of "R&R" in Hawaii on Valentine's Day, 1970. They were among the first people in the world to be matched via a computerized dating service.

Employed as a Certified Public Accountant, Charlie worked most of his career in Boston for MetLife (originally New England Life) until 2005, then joined S.B.L.I. Financial in Woburn, from which he retired after 10 years with the company.

A man who set goals for himself, Charlie lived up to his main aspirations, three of which he had written down to be remembered by: 1) make every vacation an adventure; 2) take the family on "mystery trips"; and 3) always be there for his kids. One goal that he had shared with his wife, which was to celebrate their 50th anniversary together, he missed by only a few months.

Charlie and Phyllis were very active in serving their communities. In Boston they volunteered at Rosie's Place and in Kennebunk they supported the Community Outreach Services food pantry. He was a member of Seven Mile Road Church in Kennebunk, joining just after it was planted, and a former member of Harbor of Hope Church in Chelmsford, MA.

He is predeceased by his parents Richard and Ethel and his brother Kenneth Cutler.

Survivors include his wife Phyllis of Kennebunk; children Julie Cladwell of Tilton, NH, Mark Cutler of Andover, MA, Brian Cutler of Georgetown, MA, and Tobi-Ellen Cutler of Lowell, MA; a brother Harold Cutler of Sudbury, MA, and a sister Sally Eykel of Norfolk, MA; and grandchildren India and Ireland Caldwell, Emilia and Sophia Cutler, Gabriel Cutler, Erick Schenkel; and his beloved dog Georgie.

Cutler

Memorial Services will be held at 1:30 pm Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Harbor of Hope Christian Church at 68 Princeton Street, Chelmsford, MA, and 10:30 am Monday, November 25, 2019 at Seven Mile Road Church at 71 Portland Road, Kennebunk, ME. Attendees should wear colorful clothing to reflect Charlie's joy of life.

Should friends and family desire, memorial contributions may be made to Rosie's Place: 889 Harrison Ave Boston, MA 02118, http://www.rosiesplace.org/give; or to Community Outreach Services: P.O. Box 1175 Kennebunk, ME 04043, http://coskennebunks.org/support/.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Charlie's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.

Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, ME 04043.



View the online memorial for Charles Newell Cutler
Published in Lowell Sun from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bibber Memorial Chapel
Download Now