Local Hair Salon Owner
in Greater Lowell area; 80
NEWBURYPORT
Charles P. Chiklis, 80, a resident of Newburyport, passed away with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at his home. He was the beloved husband of Angela M. (Lambert) Chiklis, with whom he would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on May 5, 2020.
Born in Lowell on February 8, 1939, he was the son of the late Peter C. and Nellie (Sarakos) Chiklis.
Charlie attended Lowell Schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School.
Formerly of Pelham, NH, Charlie and Angie moved to Newburyport 10 years ago and thoroughly enjoyed all that the town had to offer.
A Salon Owner for over 50 years, his first business was Talk of the Town Hair Salon with locations in Lowell and Chelmsford which he owned for over 30 years, and for the last 26 years, Shear Image Hair Salon of Dracut.
In addition to his wife Angie, he leaves four sons, Peter Chiklis of Meredith, NH, Michael Chiklis and his wife Michelle of Sherman Oaks, CA, Eric Giniewicz and his wife Julie of Pelham, NH and Jeff Giniewicz and his wife Linda of West Hills, CA; five grandchildren, Autumn and Odessa Chiklis, Sarah, Ethan and Bethanie Giniewicz; two sisters, Poppy Manelas of Pelham, NH and Mary Cote and her companion Emmett Lewis of FL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert Lambert of New York, NY, James and Ann Marie Lambert of Lawrence, Michael and Maureen Lambert of Dracut and Margaret Lambert of Tyngsboro; numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends, among whom is James Girtatos (brother). He was a brother-in-law of the late Arthur Manelas and Alfred Lambert.
CHIKLIS
Relatives and friends will be received at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, on Sunday from 2 until 6 PM. Funeral Monday morning at 10 AM from the Funeral Home followed by his Funeral Service at 11 AM in the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 John Sarantos Way, Lowell. Burial will follow in the Edson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie's name may be made to: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or Liver Disease Communities, Liver Disease Stories - ALF, LiverFoundation.org For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 24, 2020