Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church
25 John Sarantos Way
Lowell, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Chiklis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles P. Chiklis


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles P. Chiklis Obituary
Local Hair Salon Owner

in Greater Lowell area; 80

NEWBURYPORT

Charles P. Chiklis, 80, a resident of Newburyport, passed away with his loving family by his side on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at his home. He was the beloved husband of Angela M. (Lambert) Chiklis, with whom he would have celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary on May 5, 2020.

Born in Lowell on February 8, 1939, he was the son of the late Peter C. and Nellie (Sarakos) Chiklis.

Charlie attended Lowell Schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School.

Formerly of Pelham, NH, Charlie and Angie moved to Newburyport 10 years ago and thoroughly enjoyed all that the town had to offer.

A Salon Owner for over 50 years, his first business was Talk of the Town Hair Salon with locations in Lowell and Chelmsford which he owned for over 30 years, and for the last 26 years, Shear Image Hair Salon of Dracut.

In addition to his wife Angie, he leaves four sons, Peter Chiklis of Meredith, NH, Michael Chiklis and his wife Michelle of Sherman Oaks, CA, Eric Giniewicz and his wife Julie of Pelham, NH and Jeff Giniewicz and his wife Linda of West Hills, CA; five grandchildren, Autumn and Odessa Chiklis, Sarah, Ethan and Bethanie Giniewicz; two sisters, Poppy Manelas of Pelham, NH and Mary Cote and her companion Emmett Lewis of FL; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert Lambert of New York, NY, James and Ann Marie Lambert of Lawrence, Michael and Maureen Lambert of Dracut and Margaret Lambert of Tyngsboro; numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends, among whom is James Girtatos (brother). He was a brother-in-law of the late Arthur Manelas and Alfred Lambert.

CHIKLIS

Relatives and friends will be received at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell, on Sunday from 2 until 6 PM. Funeral Monday morning at 10 AM from the Funeral Home followed by his Funeral Service at 11 AM in the Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 25 John Sarantos Way, Lowell. Burial will follow in the Edson Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie's name may be made to: American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or Liver Disease Communities, Liver Disease Stories - ALF, LiverFoundation.org For directions or condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



View the online memorial for Charles P. Chiklis
Published in Lowell Sun on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -