Charles P. Comerford
formerly of Lowell, MA: 83
Charles P. Comerford, 83, a resident of Kennebunkport, Maine passed away on July 4, 2019.
Charlie was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, August 14, 1935 the son of the late Charles J. Comerford and Louise Lane Comerford. He graduated from Lowell High School and then attended Boston University where he was a member of the Delta Sigma Phi fraternity and earned a BS in Business Administration in 1958. After attending the USCG Officer's Candidate School, he proudly served fourteen years in the US Coast Guard active reserve, retiring as Lieutenant Commander.
He was appointed special agent for the Aetna Insurance Company and later assisted in the formation and management of the Commercial Union Insurance Group's international division in New York, underwriting multi-national coverage for companies in 82 countries.
He became president, chief executive officer, and principal owner of Munsey & Brazil, Inc., an independent general insurance agency in Laconia, New Hampshire, where he used his international experience to broaden the agency's scope by placing commercial and industrial insurance coverage throughout offshore reinsurance markets such as Lloyd's of London and Bermuda.
A man of great honesty and integrity, Charlie was frequently sought out for his advice and counsel as a businessman, mentor, and leader. He served as a Director of First NH Bank, Laconia Peoples Bank & Trust, Laconia National Bank, Manchester National Bank, First Bancorp of NH, and the Independent Insurance Agents of NH; Chairman of Laconia Association of Independent Insurance Agents, and Trustee of Lakes Region General Hospital.
After selling Munsey & Brazil, Charlie forged a new career as an independent risk management consultant for banks and holding companies throughout New England including Bank of Ireland First Holdings, New Dartmouth Bank, Dartmouth Bancorp, Bankeast Corporation, Dime Savings Bank, Society for Savings, Norwich Savings Society, and Dichello Distributors.
He always valued his community, and served as Chairman of the Laconia Salvation Army Advisory Board, a member of the Winnisquam Regional School Board, a member of Laconia Rotary, and personally established and led Pack 282 of the Cub Scouts of America in his village of Sanbornton, NH. As a resident of Kennebunkport, he served as pro-bono insurance consultant for the Kennebunk River Club and St. Ann's Episcopal Church where he also served on the Vestry Council, and as an usher and reader.
He led an active, vigorous life and was known for his great humor and wit. He loved golf, tennis, hiking and cross-country skiing, and adored exploring the coast of Maine while sailing with Sheila, his loving wife of 56 years, his family, and many dear friends.
He is survived by his wife Sheila, his son Charlie, his daughter Amy and her husband Todd Conly, his daughter Betsy and her husband Seth Worcester, and four grandchildren: Emily, Anna, Graydon, and Margaret.
A memorial service will be held in September. Please contact the family for details. In lieu of flowers, the family invites you to plant a perennial flower or herb, or a tree, in his honor. Donations may be made to St. Ann's Episcopal Church, PO Box 44, Kennebunkport, ME 04046.
The family also wishes to thank all the nurses, assistants, and aides from Southern Maine Medical Center, SMHC Cancer Care & Blood Disorders, Maine Health Care At Home, and Beacon Hospice who provided so much care and loving support.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 14, 2019