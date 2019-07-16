|
longtime resident of Lowell; 78
LOWELL
Charles P. Nikitopoulos, a longtime resident of Lowell, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 in the company of his family at the age of 78. He was the beloved husband of Efthemia (Zgonis) Nikitopoulos for 50 years. He was born in Leontarion, Greece on March 27, 1941 and was a son of the late Polivios and Helen (Tournas) Nikitopoulos.
Charles emigrated from Greece to Lowell, MA at the age of six. He was a graduate of Lowell High School and attended Suffolk University and Cornell University. He received his Masters degree from The New School of Social Research in New York and earned his PhD from Boston College.
Charles was a Professor of Psychology at the University of Massachusetts Lowell for 38 years, where he proudly co-founded the Masters in Community and Social Psychology Program. He also was a founding member of the Hellenic Culture Society and the Hellenic Heritage Association. He has been the curator of the Acropolis of America Facebook page, documenting the history of Greek immigrants in the Lowell area. Charles loved running and was an avid reader, often reading multiple books per day. He was very devoted to his wife and children. As a fabulous pappou, he loved spending time exploring the area with his grandchildren.
In addition to his loving wife, Effie, Charles is survived by his son, Stephen Nikitopoulos of Cambridge and daughter, Christina Nikitopoulos of Lowell, and three grandchildren – Paul, Alex, and Dean. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Lucretia Nikitopoulos Trahan of CT and his niece and nephew, Eleni and Paul Nikitopoulos. He was the brother of the late Peter Nikitopoulos.
Visiting hours will be held on Wednesday from 4 to 8 pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. His Funeral Service will be on Thursday at 11:00 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St., LOWELL. KINDLY MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will follow in Edson Cemetery, LOWELL.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, MA 01854. Funeral Director Paul A. Hardy, Jr. For directions and online condolences visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on July 16, 2019