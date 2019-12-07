|
|
Retired Clerk Magistrate, Member of a well-known Lowell family;
Charles P. Patsourakos, 94, of Kissimmee, Florida, formerly of Lowell, Massachusetts and Chelmsford, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully Tuesday December 3, 2019 in Florida, surrounded by his loving and devoted family.
Born (November 21, 1925) and brought up in the Acre section of Lowell, a son of the late Peter K. and the late Demetroula (Troubetaris) Patsourakos, he attended Lowell schools and was a graduate of Lowell High School in the Class of 1944.
A veteran of World War II, Charles proudly served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army serving with the 69th Infantry Division, 272nd Regiment, 81st Mortar Company where he participated in the Battle of the Bulge.
After the war, Charles continued his education at Boston University where he received his Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1951 and his Juris Doctorate from Boston University Law School in 1953. He was sworn in as an Attorney on October 30, 1953.
Charles served in the Massachusetts Judicial System for over 47 years, first in the Lowell District Court for 39 years and then as Civil Clerk Magistrate until his retirement.
A loving family man who modeled the virtues of hard-work and integrity for his children, Charlie was an avid reader of historical non-fiction. Abraham Lincoln was his hero and he read many biographies of Lincoln throughout his life. Charlie was also a lover of poetry, both reading and reciting. Some of his favorite poems were Crossing the Bar, In Flanders Field, and To An Athlete Dying Young. His favorite speech was the Gettysburg Address, which he would recite from memory, much to the delight of those listening.
He is survived by his wife Lillian (Carignan) Patsourakos of Florida; his son Peter Patsourakos of Kissimmee, FL and his wife Jyoti; his two daughters Stephanie Patsourakos of Ipswich, MA and her wife Catherine; and Deena Ronayne of Aberdeen, SD and her husband Robert; a sister Frances Patsourakos of Lowell; a brother George P. Patsourakos and his wife Elaine of Billerica; a sister-in-law Beverly Patsourakos of Lowell; two special cousins George Scagos and Cynthia Natsios, and many nieces and nephews.
He was also the brother of the late Vasilios P. Patsourakos, Esq., Xanthe "Pat" Mangiavas, James P. Patsourakos, Mary Patsourakos and Ann Hatziolos, and his cousin William Scagos.
The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice (especially Agnes) and Visiting Angels (especially Junior) for their compassion in caring for Charlie.
Patsourakos
Friends may call at the O'DONNELL FUNERAL HOME, 276 PAWTUCKET ST., in LOWELL from 1:00 to 4:00 PM Sunday. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Service to be held Monday afternoon at the HELLENIC ORTHODOX CHURCH OF THE HOLY TRINITY at 12:30 PM, followed by his burial at Westlawn II Cemetery in Lowell. E-condolences/directions at www.odonnellfuneralhome.com. Those wishing may make contributions in his memory to the Hellenic Orthodox Church of the Holy Trinity, 62 Lewis St., Lowell, MA 01854 or to at . Arrangements by Funeral Directors James F. O'Donnell, Jr. (978) 458-8768.
View the online memorial for Charles P. Patsourakos, Esq.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 7, 2019