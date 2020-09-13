Lowell
Mr. Charles R. Beauchesne Sr., 82, of Lowell passed away at Lowell General Hospital on September 6, 2020. Born in Somerville on April, 23, 1938 he had been an area resident all his life. Mr. Beauchesne served honorably in the United States Navy stationed on the Heavy Cruiser, USS Salem, upon his return, he worked at W.R. Grace for many years. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, Gun Owners Action League, Tyngsborough Sportsman Club, Chelsea Fish and Game and the Elks Lodge in Lowell. Mr. Beauchesne was an avid hunter, he enjoyed spending time at his camp in Vermont with his grandsons. He was an avid sports fan watching Patriots, Red Sox and NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt was his favorite driver. Mr. Beauchesne had a large collection of NASCAR memorabilia. The widower of Margaret "Mugsy" (Bryan) Beauchesne he was also predeceased by his brothers Edward and Donald Beauchesne. He is survived by one daughter: Diane Descheneaux of Dracut, one son: Charles Beauchesne Jr., of Lowell, three grandchildren: Ryan "RJ" Descheneaux, Samantha Descheneaux, and Gage Beauchesne. There are two great-grandchildren: Addison Descheneaux and Emma Descheneaux, one sister Peggy (Beauchesne) DiGiovanni and one brother Robert Beauchesne along with several nieces and nephews.
At the request of the family, funeral services will be private. Family and friends will be invited to attend a celebration of life that will be held in the near future. The funeral arrangements for Mr. Beauchesne are under the direction of Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Rd., Dracut. Online condolences may be shared at www.racicotfuneralhome.com View the online memorial for Charles R. Beauchesne Sr.