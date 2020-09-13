1/1
Charles R. Beauchesne Sr.
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lowell

Mr. Charles R. Beauchesne Sr., 82, of Lowell passed away at Lowell General Hospital on September 6, 2020. Born in Somerville on April, 23, 1938 he had been an area resident all his life. Mr. Beauchesne served honorably in the United States Navy stationed on the Heavy Cruiser, USS Salem, upon his return, he worked at W.R. Grace for many years. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, Gun Owners Action League, Tyngsborough Sportsman Club, Chelsea Fish and Game and the Elks Lodge in Lowell. Mr. Beauchesne was an avid hunter, he enjoyed spending time at his camp in Vermont with his grandsons. He was an avid sports fan watching Patriots, Red Sox and NASCAR, Dale Earnhardt was his favorite driver. Mr. Beauchesne had a large collection of NASCAR memorabilia. The widower of Margaret "Mugsy" (Bryan) Beauchesne he was also predeceased by his brothers Edward and Donald Beauchesne. He is survived by one daughter: Diane Descheneaux of Dracut, one son: Charles Beauchesne Jr., of Lowell, three grandchildren: Ryan "RJ" Descheneaux, Samantha Descheneaux, and Gage Beauchesne. There are two great-grandchildren: Addison Descheneaux and Emma Descheneaux, one sister Peggy (Beauchesne) DiGiovanni and one brother Robert Beauchesne along with several nieces and nephews.

At the request of the family, funeral services will be private. Family and friends will be invited to attend a celebration of life that will be held in the near future. The funeral arrangements for Mr. Beauchesne are under the direction of Edgar J. Racicot Inc. Funeral Home, 1400 Broadway Rd., Dracut. Online condolences may be shared at www.racicotfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Charles R. Beauchesne Sr.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edgar J. Racicot Funeral Home
1400 Broadway Rd
Dracut, MA 01826
(978) 683-2706
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by lowellsun.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved