...retired from City of Cambridge; 78
TEWKSBURY
Charlie died Sunday, Nov. 17, at age 78. Beloved husband for 57 years of Lillian Marie (Brookings) Gendron. Son of the late Edward and Helen (Tully) Gendron. Devoted father of Charles E. Gendron and his wife Michelle (Juffre) of Hampstead, NH, Cheryl M. Galasso of Wilmington and her late husband John Galasso, and Steven G. Gendron and his spouse Silvia Simeone of Chelmsford; proud grandfather of Charlie, Nick, Cam, Abby, Samantha, Zach, Johhny, Mariella, and Tyler; great grandfather of John; brother of Lorraine Chambers of Merrimack, NH, and the late Edward Gendron; uncle of many.
Arrangements
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to his Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 20, at 11:30 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. At Charlies request, there are no visiting hours. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. William's Church, or visit svdpboston.com or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or visit jimmyfund.org are encouraged. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gendron family. For complete obituary visit tewksburyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 19, 2019