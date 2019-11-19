Lowell Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:30 AM
St. William's Church
1351 Main St. (Rte. 38)
Tewksbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Gendron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles W. Gendron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles W. Gendron Obituary
...retired from City of Cambridge; 78

TEWKSBURY

Charlie died Sunday, Nov. 17, at age 78. Beloved husband for 57 years of Lillian Marie (Brookings) Gendron. Son of the late Edward and Helen (Tully) Gendron. Devoted father of Charles E. Gendron and his wife Michelle (Juffre) of Hampstead, NH, Cheryl M. Galasso of Wilmington and her late husband John Galasso, and Steven G. Gendron and his spouse Silvia Simeone of Chelmsford; proud grandfather of Charlie, Nick, Cam, Abby, Samantha, Zach, Johhny, Mariella, and Tyler; great grandfather of John; brother of Lorraine Chambers of Merrimack, NH, and the late Edward Gendron; uncle of many.

Arrangements

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to his Funeral Mass on Wednesday, November 20, at 11:30 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38) Tewksbury. At Charlies request, there are no visiting hours. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o St. William's Church, or visit svdpboston.com or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or visit jimmyfund.org are encouraged. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gendron family. For complete obituary visit tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Charles W. Gendron
Published in Lowell Sun on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tewksbury Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -