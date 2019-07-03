|
Charlotte A. (Harris) Paré, beloved wife of the late J. Roger Paré, passed away on June 27, 2019, at her Tewksbury residence surrounded by her cherished family and friends. She was 76.
Charlotte was born in Lowell on February 12, 1943, a daughter of the late Frederick H. and Mary L. (Leonard) Harris. She grew up in South Lowell and was a parishioner of the former Sacred Heart Parish. When she marred Roger they moved to the Centralville section of Lowell where she lived for more than 40 years and was a communicant of St. Michael Parish. Charlotte moved to Tewksbury four years ago and was a member of Tewksbury-Wilmington Lodge of Elks #2070 there.
Charlotte graduated from Lowell High School in 1961. She later went on to Nursing School at the Tewksbury State Hospital and became an LPN. She worked at the former St. Joseph Hospital from 1969 until 1994. From 1994 until her retirement in 2009 Charlotte worked at the former Saints Medical Center. Nursing was her calling. Charlotte was a natural and compassionate caregiver. Many of her patients and coworkers became part of her extended family.
Charlotte also enjoyed bowling, visiting the beach and spending time at Chalk Pond in Sunapee, NH. Family and friends were paramount to Charlotte and she cherished all the time spent with them, especially her seven grandchildren.
Survivors include her three sons and daughters-in-law, Roger W. And Holly (Hovey) Paré of Tyngsboro, Gerald E. And Traci (Thorpe) Paré, Philip M. and Ann (Lane) Paré of Tewksbury with whom she made her home; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Tyler, Jillian, Thomas, Edward, Lily and Noah Paré; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ralph and Nancy Harris of Minnetoka, MN, Kevin and Marilyn Harris of Lowell; three sisters and brothers-in-law, MaryLouise McMahon of Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Isabel and David Light of The Villages, FL, Martha and John Anderson of Gloucester; Special Friends, Mark and Suzanne Colonna and family of Methuen, Mickey Boucher of Florida; and many nieces and nephews. Charlotte was the sister of the late Frederick Harris, Robert Harris, Joan Gray and MaryClare St. Louis.
Paré
Relatives and friends are invited to Charlotte's Life Celebration at the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, from 4 until 8 PM, on Friday. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 AM, in St. Michael Church, Lowell. Burial in St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury. Donations in Charlotte's memory may be made to SmileTrain, PO Box 96231, Washington, DC 20090-6321, www.smiletrain.org or to The Hearts and Minds of Ghana, C/O Boston Children's Charitable Trust, 401 Park Dr. Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215, http://giving.childrenshospital.org (Please place notation Hearts and Minds of Ghana). For directions and condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun on July 3, 2019