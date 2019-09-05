|
Charlotte E. Blood of Pepperell
Charlotte E. Blood of Pepperell passed away on August 23, 2019. Charlotte was married to the late John Harland Blood. She is survived by her three sons Robert E. Blood and his wife Brenda of West Groton, John C. Blood and his wife Kim, Timothy C. Blood, and daughter Nancy A. Gardner and her husband David, all of Pepperell. Seven grandchildren Matthew, Adam, Allison, Timothy Jr., Sarah, David, Rebekah, and two great-grandchildren Jack and Scarlett Blood. Nephews Raymond and James Carter. Nieces Donna Marvelli, Diane B. Caudill, and Elizabeth B. Bentley. She is also survived by her cat Peter and many cows. Relatives and friends will be received by the family on Friday, September 13, 2019, 5 - 8 PM at the McGaffigan Family Funeral Home, 37 Main St., (Rte. 113) Pepperell, MA. A graveside service for family and friends will be held at noon Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Pepperell Association Cemetery, Park Street. Memorial Donations may be made to MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway Road, Methuen, MA 01844, www.mspca.org or Nashoba Nursing Services & Hospice, 3 Patterson Road Suite 3, Shirley, MA 01464 www.nashoba.org. Please see www.mcgaffiganfuneral.com for complete obituary.
Published in Lowell Sun on Sept. 5, 2019