|
|
Charlotte (Lottie) H. Morrison
of Chelmsford, formerly of Lynn; 96
CHELMSFORD - Charlotte (Lottie) H. (Jezowski) Morrison, 96, formerly of Lynn, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Benchmark Chelmsford Crossings assisted living. Born in Denora, PA on April 29, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Helen (Horlick) Jezowski.
She was raised in Lynn and graduated from Lynn Classical High School, Class of 1941. She joined the United States Army and was a veteran of World War II, where she served 2 years as an X-Ray technician in Coral Gables, Florida and earned the American Service Medal. On October 20, 1946, she married her husband Edward, who predeceased her in 2014, and resided in Lynn where she lived for 70 years before spending her final two years in Chelmsford (one year with her son John and wife Jeanne and the second year at Benchmark Chelmsford Crossing).
She loved spending time with family and friends, whether it was at her home in Lynn or at her "mountain house" getaway in Bartlett, NH or at Benchmark Chelmsford Crossing. She played cribbage and bingo and recited jokes to her fellow residents. She loved playing cards and games, doing puzzles, and was active in playing various sports throughout her life, including tennis, bowling, and cross-country skiing, which she was still doing at age 80. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, John & Jeanne Morrison of Chelmsford and Robert & Paula Morrison of Middleton; six grandchildren, Rachel (who predeceased her in 2014), John Jr., Julie and Sarah Morrison all of Chelmsford, and James and Sean Morrison both of Middleton; her sister, Dolores (Dolly) Springthorpe and her husband Sidney of Lynn, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents and husband, by brothers Theodore, Rudolph, Anthony, Walter, Joseph, and Michael Jezowski, and sisters Mary Krasnow, Blanche Schaefer, and Sally Sciarretta.
MORRISON - Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for her Funeral Service on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 12 Noon at the Solimine Funeral Home, 67 Ocean St. (Rt. 1A), Lynn. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her beloved late granddaughter Rachel's memory to The Greater Lowell Community Foundation, Rachel Morrison Memorial Fund, 100 Merrimack Street, Suite 202, Lowell, MA 01852-1707 to fund programs and research that Rachel supported. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 23, 2019