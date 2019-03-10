Charlotte M. Landry

of Dracut



DRACUT - Charlotte M. Landry, age 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 in Lowell.



She was born and raised in Lowell on October 8, 1946, a daughter of the late Alfred and Helen (Dube) Landry of Lowell, MA. After graduating from St. Joseph High School, Charlotte worked as a supervisor at the Grace Shoe and for over 20 years. Later in life, she was an office assistant at Orthodontic Associates of New England. After her retirement, she was a volunteer and supporter of the Lowell Senior Center.



Charlotte loved her family and enjoyed watching her grandson, Evan, play baseball and playing board games with her granddaughter, Ava. She liked to crochet and enjoyed wearing crazy red hats as a member of the Red Hat Society. Charlotte was also a big fan of the Boston Red Sox and enjoyed taking trips to Disney. She will be remembered for her strength, love for her family and passion for participating in the annual holiday gift swap.



Charlotte is survived by her son, Stephen and his wife, Cheryl of Dracut, two grandchildren, Evan and Ava Landry, her brother-in-law Frank O'Brien, Sr. of Stow, MA two nieces Darlene Gray and her husband, Daegan of Townsend, Karen Francisco and her husband, David of Acton, and two nephews Frank O'Brien Jr. and his wife, Kristin of Stow, and Michael O'Brien and his wife, Toby of Townsend. She was the sister of the late Judith (Landry) O'Brien.



LANDRY - Family and friends are invited to celebrate Charlotte's life at the M. R. LAURIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St., Lowell on Wednesday, March 13, from 10am to 1pm. A Prayer Service will take place at 1pm at the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at - To share your thoughts and memories of Charlotte, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com