Of Chelmsford
Charlotte (Dinnigan) White, 86 of Chelmsford, MA died Monday, March 23rd at home with her husband, daughter and grandson. She was the beloved wife of Robert J. White for 67 years.
Born in North Chelmsford, MA October 3rd, 1933. A daughter of the late Charles Dinnigan (Hall of Fame bowler and owner of Dinnigan Lanes Bowling Alley) and the late Alice (Whitworth) Dinnigan. She graduated from Chelmsford High in 1951 and went on to attend classes at Lowell Tech.
Before retiring Charlotte was the Secretary to the President of Raytheon. She ended her career as an office manager for Colonial Wire and Cable.
Charlotte was a devoted and selfless mother. Everyone who knew her loved her. She was kind, loving, and funny. She loved music; there wasn't a song she wouldn't dance to. She also enjoyed writing poetry and playing cribbage with friends.
Charlotte loved spending winters in Florida and summers in Beverly, MA.
Charlotte is survived by her husband Robert J. White , her daughters, Heidi Jerman and Wendy James; her grandson Thomas Jerman; her sister Norma Dinnigan; She is predeceased by her two brothers Walter Dinnigan and Robert Dinnigan.
In memory of Charlotte, we encourage you to perform a random act of kindness. Bring some love and happiness into someone's life. Live each day with love and purpose and bring joy to others.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her memorial service, Friday, June 5th at 5Pm at the North Chelmsford Congregational Church, 15 Princeton St., N. Chelmsford MA, 01863. Her burial will be private and at the convenience of her family. Arrangements are by DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA 01863. Online guestbook is available at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.
View the online memorial for Charlotte (Dinnigan) White
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 26, 2020