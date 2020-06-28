Retired Shawsheen Valley Tech Dietitian
TEWKSBURY: Chery A. Coner Burris, age 75, a resident of Tewksbury for 39 years, passed away at home in the care of her husband, on Monday, June 22, 2020.
She was the beloved wife of 38 years to retired Tewksbury Fire Department Lieutenant,, John "Bill" Burris.
Born in Boston on January 26, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Regina (Kalnicki) Coner.
Chery was raised in the Dorchester area of Boston, and graduated from St. Mark's Parochial High School in Dorchester.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a Dietitian by the Shawsheen Valley Technical High School in Billerica.
Cheryl loved the companionship of her dogs and cats, and enjoyed vacationing with her family at Hampton Beach and Cape Cod.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Christopher Vasseur of North Andover, and Danielle Reposa and her husband Robert of Methuen; her sister, Helene Coner of FL; and her brother, Robert Coner of Maine.
Cheryl was the mother of the late Michael Vasseur, who passed away in 1975.
At the request of the family there are no services for Cheryl. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.
Those who wish may make a donation in her memory to the Tewksbury Food Pantry, 999 Whipple Road, Tewksbury, MA 01876.
Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.