Cheryl A. (Coner) Burris
1945 - 2020
Retired Shawsheen Valley Tech Dietitian

TEWKSBURY: Chery A. Coner Burris, age 75, a resident of Tewksbury for 39 years, passed away at home in the care of her husband, on Monday, June 22, 2020.

She was the beloved wife of 38 years to retired Tewksbury Fire Department Lieutenant,, John "Bill" Burris.

Born in Boston on January 26, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Regina (Kalnicki) Coner.

Chery was raised in the Dorchester area of Boston, and graduated from St. Mark's Parochial High School in Dorchester.

Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a Dietitian by the Shawsheen Valley Technical High School in Billerica.

Cheryl loved the companionship of her dogs and cats, and enjoyed vacationing with her family at Hampton Beach and Cape Cod.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Christopher Vasseur of North Andover, and Danielle Reposa and her husband Robert of Methuen; her sister, Helene Coner of FL; and her brother, Robert Coner of Maine.

Cheryl was the mother of the late Michael Vasseur, who passed away in 1975.

At the request of the family there are no services for Cheryl. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date.

Those who wish may make a donation in her memory to the Tewksbury Food Pantry, 999 Whipple Road, Tewksbury, MA 01876.

Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com





Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 27, 2020
Good bye my friend I will miss you always. My heart is very sad. God love Bill for taking such good care of you. Love Jeanne G
Jeanne M Greaney
Friend
June 26, 2020
She will be missed. Her struggle is over. She is at peace.
Trish Walsh- Hurd
