lifelong Chelmsford resident; 60 CHELMSFORD Cheryl A. (Mitchell) Ducharme, 60, a lifelong Chelmsford resident passed away unexpectedly on Friday March 29, 2019 at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston following a brief illness. She was the loving wife of Donnie Ducharme with whom she would have celebrated 40 years of marriage on May 26th.
She was born in Attleboro on June 24, 1958 and was a daughter of the late John "Jack" and Margaret (O'Donnell) Mitchell. Cheryl was a 1976 graduate of Chelmsford High School.
Cheryl worked for over ten years at the Harris Corporation as a senior marketing event coordinator, a job which she truly enjoyed. Prior to working for Harris she was employed by Skyworks Solutions and M/A-Com Technology for many years.
Although her career was a very important part of her life and something she enjoyed, Cheryl's most cherished time was spent with her family and friends. She loved to play with her grandchildren, spend time with her husband and children at the beach, especially in Provincetown, and being in the company of her large extended family and friends.
In addition to her husband Donnie, Cheryl is survived by her devoted children, Jonathan Ducharme and his fiancée Amanda Orlando and Danielle Ducharme and her fiancé Bill Page all of Chelmsford; her cherished grandchildren, Katarina, Jack and Madison; her sisters, Doreen Mitchell of Metarie, LA and Pam Clark and her husband Tadd of Groton. Her brother in-law Dominic Gioia of NY, the husband of her late sister, Sharon Gioia. and a large extended family and many dear friends. DUCHARME Visitation will be held on Friday from 3 until 7pm at the BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 9 o'clock at St. Mary Church, 25 North Rd., Chelmsford. KINDLY MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cheryl's name to Brigham and Women's Hospital c/o the Development Office, Third Floor, 116 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02116. For online condolences please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM of find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 3, 2019