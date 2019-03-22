Cheryl A. ( Gingras) Vermette

PELHAM, NH - Cheryl A. ( Gingras) Vermette, 66, died, Tuesday, March 19th, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua, NH. She was beloved wife of Albert V. Vermette.



Cheryl was born in Shirley, MA., on May 25, 1952, the only daughter of the late Harold Gingras and Inez (Allen) Gingras, of Pelham, NH. She was a graduate of Alvirne High School, Hudson, NH. She was employed by BankEast and Citizens Bank as a bank teller. Most recently she was employed by Pelham Elementary School for eleven years as a paraeducator.



In her free time she enjoyed attending cook outs, crafting, shopping and baking. Another passion of hers was helping other people.



Besides her husband and mother, Cheryl is survived and will be deeply missed by her two daughters, Jennifer Stabile and her husband Nicholas of N. Scituate, RI, and Brooke Vermette of Pelham NH; Grandchildren Brianna, Bailey, and Hayden; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.



VERMETTE - Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on SUNDAY, March 24th, from 12-4 p.m. at DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., Dracut, MA. Her funeral will be held from the funeral home at 9:00 a.m. with her Funeral Mass to follow at St. Patrick's Church in Pelham NH, on MONDAY, March 25th at 10:00 a.m. Burial in Gibson Cemetery, Pelham, NH.