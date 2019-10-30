|
|
62, of Lyndeborough NH,
formerly of Lowell
Passed away Monday October 28, 2019, at home surrounded by her loved ones, after a long, very hard-fought battle with cancer.
For the past 32 years she resided in Lyndeborough, NH with her husband Kevin Cullen, who survives her.
Daughter of the late Florence and William Sherman of Lowell,
she was born December 6, 1956 and educated in Lowell, graduating from Lowell High School, 1974. She also attended U-Mass Lowell and Northern Essex studying Engineering.
Before her illness she was employed at Amphenol (previously Teradyne) from 1983 as a Programmer, working her way up to Product Engineer until her illness forced her to retire in 2013.
Cheryl enjoyed playing golf, and was an avid reader. She was a lover of all New England Sports, especially The NE Patriots. Much to the chagrin of all her friends, she was also a NY Yankees Fan…. She looked forward to the annual rivalry with her Boston Red Sox Friends. She enjoyed traveling, and taking cruises with her husband.
Cheryl loved the outdoors, she especially enjoyed hiking, walking her dogs, and participating in many of the annual walks for charity with, and for her friends. She was a generous supporter of, All Cancer Research, Jimmy Fund, PKD, The United Way and MS.
Cheryl's most favorite things were spending time with family and friends and was a fierce competitor in Trivial Pursuit. She especially enjoyed sipping Champagne and Martini's with her husband and best friend Sandra Winters.
In addition to her husband Kevin, she is survived by a brother Floyd Wardwell, and a sister Maria Messenheimer both of Lowell. Cousins Dawn Colombo Kay and her husband Stuart, Victor and his wife Lori Colombo, Mike Colombo, Lisa Colombo and Uncle Victor Colombo, Marie Holt and her daughters, Kristen and Carol. She also leaves several other cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to both her parents, she was also pre-deceased by her brother Michael Wardwell of Lowell.
She also leaves numerous friends that will miss her dearly…
Cullen
Relatives and Friends are cordially invited to call on Friday November 1, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Tyngsborough Funeral home, 4 Cassaway Drive, Tyngsborough, MA 01879. Her Funeral Services will take place in the Funeral Home immediately following at 11:30 a.m. Committal Prayers at St. Mary Cemetery, Tewksbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make a donation in her memory to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For online condolences or directions please visit www.tyngsboroughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 30, 2019