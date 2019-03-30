|
former resident of Chelmsford CHELMSFORD Cheryl Diane (Ripsom) Massey, a former resident of Chelmsford, lost her long battle with cancer at her home in Tooele, Utah this March 11, 2019. She was the loving wife of David Massey with whom she would have celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary March 29. The youngest daughter of George and Elizabeth Ripsom of Chelmsford, she was born September 28, 1959 in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.
Cheryl attended local schools and graduated from Chelmsford High School, class of 1976. She earned her Bachelor and Master of Arts degrees from the University of Maine-Orano and later the Master of Science from the University of Southern California.
An inveterate traveler, between work assignments and leisure, particularly with her many friends, she toured or resided in all 50 of the United States as well as the Marshal Islands and over a dozen foreign countries, across the globe from Nepal to Austria. It was a great blessing that she was able to continue "touring the West" with visiting family and friends until the last month of her passing.
Through the years, Cheryl was employed with various scientific and military support organizations including the Raytheon Company, Mitre Corporation, Horizon Technology Company (HTI), and Air Research Incorporated (ARINC). Until forced into retirement by a major motorcycle injury, she was a program manager with Science Application International Corporation (SAIC).
Cheryl is survived by her husband, David, and son, Hunter Ripsom-Gardiner as well as by her former husband, David Gardiner of North Andover. She is also survived by her sisters Margaret Bleau of Plymouth, Massachusetts and Lissa Ripsom of Ruther Glen, Virginia. Also surviving her are a nephew, Jason Dublin of Lynn, Massachusetts and nieces Taylor Ann Harris of Virginia and Nedalye Brown of Lynn. Cheryl was predeceased in 2018 by her brother, George Ripsom, Jr. MASSEY A Memorial Mass will be offered for Cheryl at St. Mary Parish, 25 North Road, CHELMSFORD on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at 7:00 am. Additional services will be held at a later date. Please visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM for updates. Local arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen Street, CHELMSFORD.
Published in Lowell Sun on Mar. 30, 2019