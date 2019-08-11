|
of Tewksbury; formerly of Lowell
Tewksbury
Cheryl Hunter, age 69, died on August 9th, 2019, following a 17 year battle with brain cancer. She was given 6 months, but Cheryl was a courageous fighter who never gave up the will to live. Cheryl was born in Lowell, MA on May 6, 1950, the daughter of the late Robert Arthur Hunter and the late Helen Rouse Hunter of Tewksbury, MA.
Cheryl was a graduate of Tewksbury Memorial High School. She went on to graduate from New Hampshire Technical College where she received her AS degree in Nursing. She held a certification as a Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse and worked as an RN at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord, New Hampshire. She volunteered for the American Red Cross and the Interfaith Hospitality Network for many years in the Nashua, NH area. She also volunteered at Paul Newman's Camp in Barretstown, Ireland, (a camp where sick children could go and "raise a little hell" as Newman would say). She was a foster parent for ten years. Her interests included hiking, reading, and traveling.
She is survived by her three sons: Shane Robinson of Wilton, NH, Dereck Robinson of Washington DC, and Troy Robinson of Florida; three grandchildren, Hunter, Adelaide, and Noah; two sisters, Dianne Hunter of Bedford, NH, Sue-Ellen Kazanjian and husband Alan of Dracut, MA, and two brothers, Robert Hunter of Lowell, MA and William Hunter of Lowell, MA; three nephews: Tyler, Mark and Scott, and three nieces: Nicole, Lauren, and Alyssa. She was a strong, hard working person and will be remembered for her kindness, positive outlook on life, and her generosity to others.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, August 17th at The First Baptist Church, North Tewksbury, MA. Burial will follow the service at the Tewksbury Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Brain Tumor Association or the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 11, 2019