Loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister
Chelmsford
Cheryl Lee Normandin, 69, of Chelmsford, was called home to be with the Lord on April 27, 2020. She was the loving mother of Erin L. (Totton) Cielakie, and doting grandmother to Cameron and Matthew Cielakie.
Born April 16, 1951, in Lowell, a daughter of the late Claudia T. (Smith) and Joseph "Kenny" Normandin, she was always a true Lowellian at heart.
Cheryl attended the Sacred Heart School and the Presentation of Mary Academy in Hudson, NH. She also studied criminal justice at Middlesex Community College's Bedford Campus, and worked for the Department of Intelligence at Hanscom Air Force Base.
A longtime social advocate for women and children, with a special focus on poverty, homelessness, and domestic violence, Cheryl worked as a victim's witness advocate in the Somerville and Cambridge courts for the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office. She had also been employed by Spectrum Health Specialists as a substance abuse counselor and case manager, working in several Massachusetts correctional institutions. Later, she worked in the same capacity at Lowell House, Inc.
After her retirement, Cheryl enjoyed volunteering at the Living Waters Center and Ministry of Hope in Lowell, and was a foster grandparent at the Pawtucketville Memorial School, where she helped children with reading and spelling.
Cheryl's greatest joy by far was time spent with her two grandsons, the loves of her life. She especially adored their sleepovers and arts and crafts sessions. She also loved to travel, go to the beach, read, dance, listen to Christian music, attend church, and gather with family and friends. She held an unwavering faith in Jesus, and shared His love with others through her caring, selfless acts of love and kindness.
In addition to her daughter and grandsons, she is survived by four sisters, Alice Grana and her husband Carl of Oceanside, CA, Karlene Miller and her husband Richard of Barnstead, NH, Gloria Faulkner and her husband Mark of Concord NH, and Robin Normandin of Ceres, CA; three brothers, Kenneth Normandin and his wife Marie of Moultonborough, NH, David Normandin of Nashua, NH, and Charles Normandin and his wife Analia of Bedford, NH. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and a dear friend, JoAnne DuBay. She was the sister of the late Claudia Normandin.
Celebration of Life
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date so that all who knew and loved Cheryl may gather to remember and honor her wonderful legacy. Friends who wish may make memorial donations in her name to the Jimmy Fund at http://www.jimmyfund.org/. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Cheryl's life tribute page at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
