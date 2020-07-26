Cheryl Normandin

Loving Mother, Grandmother,
Sister, Friend
Cheryl Lee Normandin, 69, of Chelmsford, passed away on April 27, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. Family and friends are invited to celebrate and honor Cheryl's life journey on Tuesday, July 28th, at the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, 122 Princeton Boulevard, Lowell, where a walk-through visitation will be held from 5:00 to 6:45 p.m., followed by her Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. (A face covering is required at all times inside the building.) Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make memorial donations in her name to the Jimmy Fund at www.jimmyfund.org
. To read Cheryl's life story, leave a condolence, or view her tribute video, please visit www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com
