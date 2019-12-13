Lowell Sun Obituaries
Cheryl R. Proulx


1949 - 2019
Proulx - Cheryl R. (Carpenter) Proulx, 70, of Dracut and beloved wife of John R. Proulx, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.Relatives and friends are invited to Cheryl's Life Celebration in the McKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street on Friday from 4 until 8 PM. Her funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10:00 AM in the Marsh Corner Community Church, 317 Pelham St. Methuen. Spring burial will be in the Oakland Cemetery, Dracut. In lieu of flowers donations in Cheryl's memory may be made to High Pointe House, 360 North Ave, Haverhill, MA 01830 or Marsh Corner Community Church – Capital Fund, 317 Pelham St, Methuen, MA 01844.For condolences, directions,and more information, please visitwww.mckennaouellette.com
Published in Lowell Sun from Dec. 13 to Dec. 31, 2019
