Cheryl Rosko
of Townsend, MA
After months of battling colon cancer,
Cheryl Rosko of Townsend, MA passed away
on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at age 57. Her final
days were spent in the comfort
of her home, surrounded by her loved ones.
Cheryl grew up in Chelmsford, MA and graduated from Chelmsford High School in 1980. She and her husband, Michael, married and moved to Townsend, MA in 1988. Here they started their family and Cheryl stayed home to raise their four children. After her children were grown, she returned to work at the Arc of Opportunity in Fitchburg, MA as a direct care provider for adults with special needs. Cheryl devoted her entire life to taking care of her family and everyone around her. She brightened every room she walked into with her smile and laugh. She was adored by all that knew her.
Cheryl was predeceased by her mother, Rita Quimby, who also lost her battle to cancer. She was the beloved daughter of Melvin Quimby and wife Sarah Quimby. Her spirit will live on in those that she leaves behind. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Michael Rosko, her four children, and two daughter-in-laws; Christopher Rosko and wife Jill Rosko, Brett Rosko and Yoselyn Morales, Ashley Rosko, and Cory Rosko. Her three grandchildren, Skyler Rosko, Mia Rosko, and James Rosko, were the light of her life. Cheryl also leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Elizabeth Quimby, and her niece and nephew, Erin Sullivan and Mark Quimby.
An intimate memorial celebration will be hosted by Cheryl's family at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cheryl's name to the .
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 9, 2020