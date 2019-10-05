|
Chester J. Pater, 89, of Dracut, passed away, Wednesday, October 2nd, at Palm Manor Nursing Home in Chelmsford, MA. He was the beloved husband of Ann (Mitchell) Pater, who passed away in March 2011.
Chet was born in Lowell, on March 8, 1930, son of the late Catherine (Wisnioski) Pater and Hipolit Pater. He was a graduate of Keith Academy, Class of 1948; a graduate of Chamberlayne Jr. College, and he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from Suffolk University, Class of 1957.
Mr. Pater was a Koren War Veteran, he served in the U.S. Army with the 25th Infantry Division- a Sergeant with the Counterfire Intelligence Section. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge; the Korean Service Medal with (2) Bronze Service Stars; the National Defense Service Medal; the UnitedNations Service Medal; the Korean War Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal.
He married Ann (Mitchell) Pater, R.N. in Lawrence on September 20th, 1953. He has been a resident of Dracut since 1954. He was employed by Raytheon Company for 35 years; retiring from the Lowell Plant in 1991 as the Manager of Plant Engineering Services.
Mr. Pater was a charter member of the Dracut Knights of Columbus Council #4225, a past Grand Knight and he served as Treasurer for over 30 years. He was also the Treasurer of the Dracut Historical Society and was a member of the Board of Directors of the Dracut Council of Aging. He was a life member of Disabled American Veterans, Edith N. Rogers Chapter #25 of Lowell; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post # 662 Lowell; member of the Combat Infantry Men's Association.
He is survived by his 6 children: Daniel and his wife Barbara of North Carolina, Richard and his wife Nancy of Dracut, William of Dracut, Kathryn and her husband Ronald Hubert of Dracut and David and his wife Gayle of Bellingham, WA., Robert of Dracut. Chet was also survived by his Sister Irene Berger, 9 Grandchildren and 9 Great- Grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Chet was the Grandfather of the late Lindsey Hubert and the brother of the late Olga Przybyla, Helen McCarthy, Jane Pulaski, and Alexander Pater.
Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, October 7th from 5-7PM in the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. His funeral service will follow at 7PM in the funeral home. A Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, October 11, at 1 p.m. at Gibson Cemetery, Pelham. To leave an online condolence, or message, please visit www.dracutfuneralhome.com or find us on Facebook under "Dracut Funeral Home."
