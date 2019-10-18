|
Chief Charles C. Chronopoulos
of Brooksville, Florida
formerly of Tyngsboro, MA
Chief Charles C. Chronopoulos, 87 of Brooksville, Florida, formerly of Tyngsboro, MA passed away Oct. 12, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 from 3 to 7pm at DOLAN FUNERAL HOME, 106 MIDDLESEX ST., CHELMSFORD, MA. Funeral service will be Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019 at 10am at Saint Philip Greek Orthodox Church, 500 W. Hollis St., Nashua, NH with interment at NH State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen, NH at 12:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated in Charlie's memory to either: Saint Phillips Greek Orthodox Church of Nashua, NH; HPH Hospice of Brooksville, FL; or Samaritans Purse. Online guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 18, 2019