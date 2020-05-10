TEWKSBURYIt is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Chih-Sun Lian (Len) of Methuen, on April 27th, 2020 at the age of 77, at Lawrence General Hospital surrounded by his family.Chih-Sun was born in Yilan County, Taiwan to Chin-Chang Lian and Peng-Tou Chen Lian. He served in the Republic of China Navy. He immigrated to Boston in the 1970's and worked as a cook in various Chinese restaurants in Massachusetts and Maine. He also worked in the Environmental Service Department at Tewksbury Hospital. He was extremely hard working and held multiple jobs at one time.He was formerly married to Nancy Earle-Lian, whom he kept a loving and close relationship with. Chih-Sun was a devoted father, and dedicated his life to his daughters. He was a doting grandfather, and loved nothing more than being with his family. He never lost his passion for cooking and frequently hosted meals for his family. He was an avid gardener and took pride in his horticulture. He was a completely selfless, humble, generous, kind hearted, caring, loving man and will be deeply missed and never be forgotten by his friends, family and all who knew him.He will be lovingly remembered by his former wife, Nancy Earle-Lian, daughters; Ja-An Lian of Methuen, May-An Lian and her spouse Ian Sheehan of Bradford. His two brothers, Chih-Ming and his wife Mei-Cheng Huang, and Jhih-Shun Lian and his wife A-Tian Peng. Grandchildren; Liliana Cunha, Charley Sheehan, and Liam Sheehan, and many nieces and nephews in Taiwan.We will always carry your memory in our hearts and soul.In honor of Chih-Sun there will be a Celebration of Life scheduled at a later date.