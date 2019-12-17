|
LOWELL - Chris Chingros, husband of Joyce (Gramas) Chingros and son of the late Vasily and Christina (Foundos) Chingros died on Sunday, December 15th at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill. He was born on October 30, 1930 in Thessaloniki, Greece and attend school there until he emigrated to the United States in 1938. As World War II loomed over Europe, the American government ordered dependents of American citizens to leave Greece and along with his mother he sailed on the Queen Mary to New York City where his father worked in the fur industry. He grew up in Long Island City and became a star athlete at Long Island City High School, earning letters in baseball and basketball for four years. In his junior and senior years, he captained the basketball team to the state championships playing at Madison Square Garden. After graduating from high school, he enrolled in Lowell Textile Institute. At that time he received an offer from the New York Knickerbocker Basketball Team to try out. He chose to attend college and played sports there as well, holding the record for the most points scored in a game with American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts. He was a well-known sports figure in local circles, playing basketball with the college and also with the YMCA league and the AHEPA league. His education was interrupted when he was drafted by the United States Army. He served with the 7th Airborne Division in Fort Campbell, Kentucky and once again he captained the basketball team to be co-champions of a tournament. He was trained as a medic, sent to Korea, and served as Chief Medical Corpsman with the 7th Infantry Division. When it was discovered that he was fluent in Greek, he was sent to the Greek Expeditionary Forces to serve as an interpreter between the Greek and American troops. He earned the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal while serving his two years. After being honorably discharged from his two years in the army, he returned to college to complete his education. He graduated from Lowell Technological Institute (now the University of Massachusetts at Lowell) in 1957 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Textile Chemistry. He worked in research and development at Allied Chemical in Buffalo, New York, at Falulah Paper Company in Fitchburg, MA, and at Hodgman Rubber Company in Framingham, MA. He also took classes at night at Harvard School of Business. In 1975 he feuded Chingros Safety Supply which he operated until his retirement. He was a devout member of the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church and had served on the board of directors as treasurer for many years. He was a volunteer at many church functions, such as picnics and festivals. He also served on the Merrimack Valley Safety council as president, was a member of the New England Rubber Association, the American Textile Association, the Lowell Fly Fishing Club, and the Pan-Laconians. He was a former member of the AHEPA and the Mani-Society of New England. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling, fishing, sailing, golfing, and going to New England Patriots football games. He was an avid fan of all the Boston sports teams. He is survived by two sons, Christopher Chingros of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Arthur Steven Chingros of Lowell; two grandchildren, Alexandra and Nicholas Chingros of Las Vegas, Nevada; a brother, Joseph Chingros of Chelmsford and his family; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by a son, Dr. William Chingros.
CHINGROS - Relatives and friends are invited to attend Chris' visitation on Thursday, from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 62 Lewis St., Lowell followed by his Funeral Service at 11:00 AM the church. Burial in Westlawn Cemetery in Lowell. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chris' memory to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell. For condolences, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 17, 2019