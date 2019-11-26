|
Christa (Leiner) Trim, 80, wife of the late Richard S. Trim, passed away November 21, 2019 at Port Healthcare Center in Newburyport after a courageous battle with glioblastoma.
Born in Schierke, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Oskar and Maria (Theobald) Leiner. Raised and educated in Zweibrucken, Germany, she moved to the United States in 1963 after meeting her husband Richard, who was serving in the United States Airforce in Zweibrucken. They first settled in West Newton, where they made life long friends, they then moved to Littleton where they raised their three sons.
Christa was employed for over 20 years as Unit Coordinator in the ICU of Emerson Hospital in Concord. She was an outdoorswoman who loved gardening, working in her yard or just quietly enjoying nature. Christa enjoyed tennis,water aerobics,classical music and spending time with her cherished dachshund companions. Known for her amazing cooking, she was also a talented painter who enjoyed painting gifts for friends and family. A devoted mother, grandmother and friend she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Christa had a large circle of friends whom she enjoyed spending time with and who brought her much laughter and comfort during her illness. She was also blessed with the unique bond she shared with her best friend Diane.
Christa is survived by her three sons, Stanley Trim and his wife Waltraut of Leominster; Christopher Trim and his wife Jean of West Newbury; Eric Trim of Littleton; her brother, Kurt Leiner and his wife Ingeborg of Zweibrucken, Germany; five grandchildren, Kurt, Nicholas, Sarah, Austin and Robert; a great-granddaughter, her beloved nieces Jutta and Christa, their children and grandchildren in Germany.
The family wishes to thank the Neuro-Oncology team at Massachusetts General Hospital Boston, the team in the ICU at Emerson Hospital, Lynne and Renee from Harborside Hospice, and the staff at both Littleton Lifecare Center and Port Healthcare Center for the compassionate care they provided to Christa.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a celebration of life for Christa on Saturday, November 30 at 2:00 at the Congregational Church of Littleton, 330 King Street, Littleton, MA. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her name to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458. Arrangements are by the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, Haverhill. Please visit Comeau Funeral Home on Facebook or www.comeaufuneral.com
