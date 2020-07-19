Dracut
Christian Daniel Boisvert, age 41, a resident of Dracut, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was a devoted husband and father to his wife, Laura, daughter, Eve and son, Luke.
He was born in Lowell on December 11, 1978 and was the son of Nancy (Boisvert) McAvoy and the late Martin Boisvert.
Christian attended St. Joseph elementary school, Lowell Catholic High School and University of Maine at Fort Kent. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Upon discharge, he became a firefighter for the City of Lowell, stationed at the West Sixth Street firehouse, Engine 6 for the past twelve years. Christian was recently promoted to Lieutenant.
Christian loved to travel, especially to Aruba with his family. He enjoyed fishing, sports, Nascar, attending concerts and gathering with his family and friends. He loved being a father and cherished every moment spent with his young family. In addition to his wife and children, Christian is survived by his mother, Nancy, stepfather, Wayne McAvoy, sister, Leah and her partner, Michael Fields and their daughter, Summer, sister Stefanie and her partner, Andy Puopolo, grandmother, Estelle Denver, uncles; James Denver and his wife, Denise, Daniel Denver and his partner, Debbie Howard and Thomas Denver, and his in-laws; David and Susan Levine and their children; Steve and Elise Levine and their daughter, Olivia, sister, Wendy Sussman and husband, Matthew and their daughter, Abigail and many nephews and cousins. Christian was predeceased by his father, Martin, and grandfather, Frank Denver who adored his grandson.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 3 to 7 pm at the DRACUT FUNERAL HOME, 2159 Lakeview Ave., DRACUT. To ensure the safety of all, social distancing measures will be in place and face coverings kindly required. At the Funeral Home, since there will be no signing of a book of friends and family, we asked that you send condolences at DRACUTFUNERALHOME.COM
. Funeral Services and interment will be held privately. View the online memorial for Lt. Christian D. Boisvert