Christian Michael Weldon
Christian Michael Weldon

Bonney Lake, WA.

Born October 1st 1977

Died July 13th 2020

Christian Weldon (age 42) passed away from complications due to Leukodystrophy. Chris died peacefully at Good Samaritan Hospital with his mother and father by his side. Christian leaves his Dad, Mike Weldon, Mother Sheila (Casey) Weldon, Grandmother Margaret Rouine, Sister Brienne and Aunts Laura Weldon, Kathy (Weldon) Mills, Maureen Casey and Amy Mortimer, all originally from Lowell. The brightest ray of sunshine in our home is now replaced with warm, loving memories. "In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the United Leukodystrophy Foundation"

Published in Lowell Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
