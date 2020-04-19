Lowell Sun Obituaries
George R. Rivet Funeral Home
425 Daniel Webster Highway
Merrimack, NH 03054
(603) 424-5530
Christina Pearl
Christina Pearl

Christina Pearl Obituary
of Merrimack

Christina "Chrissy" Lee Pearl, 40, of Merrimack passed away on Sunday April 12th at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua. She was born in Lowell, MA she also lived Milford and most recently lived in Merrimack. Chrissy in her free time enjoyed arts & crafts, cooking and gardening.

Chrissy will be missed and never forgotten by her mother Janet Collins, her children Alex Jeffrey Richmond Pearl, Nicholas Michael Scott Pearl, Ashlee BeAnn Pearl and their father Jeffrey Pearl, brothers Kenneth Collins, James Collins and his wife Laura, fiancee Joshua Cann. Chrissy was predeceased by her father Richard Collins.

There will be a burial at a later time conducted by her family.

Memorial contributions in Chrissy's honor may be made to SHARE Outreach, 1 Columbus Ave, Milford, NH 03055.

Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
