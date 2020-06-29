Christine A. Lindsey
1946 - 2020
Beloved wife, mother,

sister, nana, and friend

TEWKSBURY, MA: Christine A. Lindsey, 73, of Tewksbury, MA, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Lahey Clinic Medical Center in Burlington.

She was the adored wife of the late William L. Lindsey for 47 years.

Born in Medford, MA on July 9, 1946 to Anna (Meyer) and John D. Connor.

Christine was a graduate of Tewksbury Memorial High School in 1964, and later graduated from Middlesex Community College.

Upon graduation from college, she was employed for 25 years at Middlesex Community College, where she worked until her retirement.

Chris loved being a "Nana", and spending family time at Lake Winnipesaukee, where she enjoyed outings on the family pontoon boat.

She was a member of the Tewksbury United Methodist Church for over 48 years.

Christine is survived by and will be deeply missed by her children, Robert Mallett and his wife Paula of Wilmington, MA, Tammy Costa of Derry, NH, Laurie Lindsey of Manchester, NH, Joseph Lindsey of Tewksbury, MA, and her seven grandchildren, Darren, Nicholas, Alex, Deeanna, Kevin, Kaitlyn, and Jacob.

She was the sister of John D. Connor, Jr. and his wife Susan of Tewksbury, MA, and Doug Connor and his partner Heather Cook of Santa Barbara, CA

Friends are invited to meet on Wednesday, July 1st, at 11:30 a.m. at the Tewksbury United Methodist Church, 2335 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury, MA for her funeral service (In adherence with State Covid-19 guidelines, masks/face coverings and social distancing is required). At Christine's request, please wear something purple. In addition, per Christine's request, there will be no calling hours.

Cremation will follow the service. The placement of her ashes and those of her late husband will be at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Christine's name can be made to the Tewksbury United Methodist Church, 2335 Main St., Tewksbury, MA 01876. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com





Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Funeral service
11:30 AM
Tewksbury United Methodist Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 28, 2020
Deeply saddened for you and your family during this time. She was a lovely woman and will be missed dearly. Sending you comfort and strength. Please know you have many friends and family who care for you and who are here for you.
Crystal & Andrew DiBartolomeo
Friend
June 26, 2020
A good woman
Scott Lindsey
Acquaintance
June 26, 2020
May you find strength from the love and care that surrounds you and comfort in the memories that you shared. Please accept my sincere condolences. 2 Thessalonians 3:16
