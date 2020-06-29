Beloved wife, mother,
sister, nana, and friend
TEWKSBURY, MA: Christine A. Lindsey, 73, of Tewksbury, MA, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Lahey Clinic Medical Center in Burlington.
She was the adored wife of the late William L. Lindsey for 47 years.
Born in Medford, MA on July 9, 1946 to Anna (Meyer) and John D. Connor.
Christine was a graduate of Tewksbury Memorial High School in 1964, and later graduated from Middlesex Community College.
Upon graduation from college, she was employed for 25 years at Middlesex Community College, where she worked until her retirement.
Chris loved being a "Nana", and spending family time at Lake Winnipesaukee, where she enjoyed outings on the family pontoon boat.
She was a member of the Tewksbury United Methodist Church for over 48 years.
Christine is survived by and will be deeply missed by her children, Robert Mallett and his wife Paula of Wilmington, MA, Tammy Costa of Derry, NH, Laurie Lindsey of Manchester, NH, Joseph Lindsey of Tewksbury, MA, and her seven grandchildren, Darren, Nicholas, Alex, Deeanna, Kevin, Kaitlyn, and Jacob.
She was the sister of John D. Connor, Jr. and his wife Susan of Tewksbury, MA, and Doug Connor and his partner Heather Cook of Santa Barbara, CA
Friends are invited to meet on Wednesday, July 1st, at 11:30 a.m. at the Tewksbury United Methodist Church, 2335 Main St., Rte. 38, Tewksbury, MA for her funeral service (In adherence with State Covid-19 guidelines, masks/face coverings and social distancing is required). At Christine's request, please wear something purple. In addition, per Christine's request, there will be no calling hours.
Cremation will follow the service. The placement of her ashes and those of her late husband will be at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Christine's name can be made to the Tewksbury United Methodist Church, 2335 Main St., Tewksbury, MA 01876. Arrangements entrusted to Farmer & Dee Funeral Home, Tewksbury. www.farmeranddee.com
Published in Lowell Sun on Jun. 29, 2020.