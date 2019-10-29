|
|
Christine (Xavier) Callaghan
talented artist, 52
Christine (Xavier) Callaghan died unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at her home in Groveland. She was the wife of Edward Glenn Callaghan, who survives her.
Christine was the daughter of Ruth (Reardon) Xavier and the late Frank Xavier. She was born in Lowell on April 12, 1967, and was raised in Billerica, graduating from Billerica Memorial High School. She later received her Associate's Degree in Fine Arts from Middlesex Community College.
She had worked at Chesterton Chemical in Haverhill and before that at Winbrook in Billerica, where she met her husband.
Christine adored her nieces and nephews and, of course, her fur babies, Badger, Roscoe and Luke.
She was an enthusiastic follower of the Boston Bruins and New England Patriots and lover of nature and all manner of animals and birds, especially horses. She once owned a horse named Broker, which she boarded at Crystal Farm in Dunstable. She also had a gift and passion for gardening, baking and music.
Christine was also a talented artist whose work was displayed at several art galleries, including Fitchburg Art Museum and Greater Haverhill Arts Association, among others. She was formerly a resident-artist at The Brush Gallery in Lowell.
She volunteered and enjoyed her time at New England Equine Rescue North in West Newbury.
Everyone who knew Christine was well aware of her larger-than-life personality, her hearty laugh and her tendency to be the life of the party.
Christine is survived by her husband, Edward Glenn Callaghan, of Groveland; her mother, Ruth Xavier, of Billerica; her siblings, Suzanne (Xavier) Phelps and her husband, Daniel, of Lowell; Joseph Xavier of Chelmsford; and Matthew Xavier of Lowell; and her nieces and nephews, Andrew Phelps and Julia Phelps; Jennifer Xavier, James Xavier and Michael Xavier; and Heather Xavier and Patrick Xavier.
CALLAGHAN - Friends and family are invited to pay their respects Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, from 4-7 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Road, Billerica. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Christine's memory to New England Equine Rescue North, 52 Ash St., West Newbury, MA 01985, or at neernorth.org.
Published in Lowell Sun on Oct. 29, 2019