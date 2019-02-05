Home

Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
St. Theresa's Church,
Christine I. (Gehrmann) O'Connor, age 82 of Billerica, February 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert E. O'Connor. Devoted mother of Michael O'Connor of Chelmsford and his fiancé, Elisa D'Amico, Thomas O'Connor of Billerica and Robert O'Connor, Jr. of Londonderry, NH and his wife, Carolyn. Also survived by 6 loving grandchildren, Chad, Corey, Ian, Kyle, Ryan and Brice and two great-grandchildren, Declan and Oliver.

A memorial mass will be held in St. Theresa's Church, Billerica, Thursday, February 7, at 10:30 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Interment will be held at a later date at Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon. www.burnsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 5, 2019
