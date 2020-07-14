Newburyport
Christine K. Matthews, 94, a resident of Newburyport, died Thursday morning July 9, 2020 at Port Healthcare Center in Newburyport. She was born on March 18, 1926 in Lowell, MA to the late Alexander and Florence Kotopoulis. Chris was raised in Lowell and was a graduate of Lowell High School.
Shortly after her graduation she married Paul James Matthews and the couple settled in Newburyport. Chris was a big hearted, kind person that will be missed by many.
Christine is survived by her loving husband Paul James Matthews of Newburyport; godson, Alexander Souleotis; goddaughter, Christine Ray; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her 5 siblings.
Family and friends are invited to her graveside service at 10:00 AM on Thursday July 16, 2020 at Westlawn 1 Cemetery in Lowell, MA. The Twomey, LeBlanc, & Conte Funeral Home 193 High St. Newburyport, MA 01950 is assisting Mrs. Matthews' family with her funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Christine's name to Harborside Hospice 241 Winter St. Haverhill, MA 01830.
