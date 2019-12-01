|
Christine M. Scullion, age 46, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019 at Lowell General Hospital after a brief illness.
She was born in Lowell on March 28, 1973, daughter of John Scullion of Lowell and the late Rose-Marie Corradino who passed away this past May. Christine was raised in Tewksbury and Dracut and graduated from Dracut High School. She was a longtime resident of Lowell and a communicant of the former Ste. Jeanne d'Arc Parish where she served as Eucharistic Minister.
Christine was a collector of vintage Barbie Dolls and enjoyed interacting with family and friends on social media. She also enjoyed movies and vacationing in Maine with her mother. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her father, John Scullion of Lowell; her beloved friend, Steve Muscovitz of Lowell; two aunts, Collette (Corradino) Wick and Mary Ann (Corradino) Fitzgerald. She is also survived by many friends and cousins including her adopted family, the Alfred and Mary Jane Bedard family.
ARRANGEMENTS – Family and friends will be received on Friday, Dec. 6 at 9:30am at the Parish of St. Rita, 158 Mammoth Rd., Lowell. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10am followed by interment at St. Joseph Cemetery, Chelmsford. Those who wish may make contributions in her memory to at https://www.kidney.org/support - Arrangements are in the care of the LAURIN FUNERAL HOME, 295 Pawtucket St. Lowell. To share your thoughts and memories of Christine, please visit www.laurinfuneralhome.com
