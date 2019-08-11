|
Pepperell
Christine Mary Westberg, 56 of Pepperell, MA, passed away peacefully at High Pointe House in Haverhill, MA on August 3, 2019 following a lengthy illness. She was surrounded by those who loved her dearly. Christine was an incredible mother to her son Mason, a daughter to her beloved parents Donna (Runge) Westberg and Richard Westberg of Westford, a loving sibling to her sister Sharon of Westford and her brother Mark, his wife Elena and cherished niece and nephew of Hudson. She will also be greatly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her faithful cat Jingles. Christine was born December 11, 1962 in Nashua, NH. She graduated from Westford Academy in 1981 and gained a BA in Sociology from Lowell University in 1991. Christine enjoyed her employment at Olympus - Image Stream Medical in Littleton as a Senior Buyer Planner. She enjoyed long walks at the Cathedral in the Pines, in Rindge NH and being a dedicated foster parent to several children. She was also an advocate for the Department of Children and Families. Christine was an incredibly joyful light to everyone who was fortunate enough to cross paths with her, and will be dearly missed. At her request, a private celebration of life ceremony will be held at the church where she enjoyed fellowship. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to, Make-A-Change, Inc. PO Box 1141, Gardner, MA 01440. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of BLAKE CHELMSFORD FUNERAL HOME, 24 Worthen St., CHELMSFORD. For online guestbook, visit CHELMSFORDFUNERALHOME.COM and find us on Facebook.
Published in Lowell Sun on Aug. 11, 2019