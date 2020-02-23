|
Christine Maria Jablonski, RN, MSN (66) Tina passed away on Tuesday, February 18. She was the proud daughter of Lieselotte and Zygfryd Jablonski who immigrated from Germany and Poland. Born in Lowell, she resided there until moving to Haverhill in 2001.
Tina's nursing career encompassed her whole working life of 45+ years. She was an infection control nurse at the time of her death, rising to become an Advance Practice Infection Control and Prevention professional.
She obtained a Master of Science in Nursing to work as a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner, qualifying for her DEA license. She taught in the Nursing department at UMass, Lowell.
She loved her work as a visiting hospice nurse, except that traveling to patient's home with her nonexistent sense of direction became the most challenging part of the job. Her specialty was patients who were stricken with AIDS.
For decades Tina was on the Board of the Greater Lowell Mental Health Agency and was a Big Sister to a young girl who thrived under her mentoring into adulthood, marriage and motherhood. Her Little Sister was inspired by Tina's Career to become a Certified Nursing Assistant.
She leaves behind her wife of 16 years, partner of 27 years, Linda Lankowski, LICSW, with whom they happily shared the joys of owning their beloved 1920 Bungalow.
In addition she leaves three sisters, with whom she shared an intensely close relationship: Ursula Hill and husband John of California, Lisa Jablonski, DVM of Woburn and Susan Jablonski of Methuen, MA. Her two closest friends, Ann Maguire and Kathi Swett trained together in nursing school beginning their decades-long friendship.
Tina loved traveling, botanical gardens and annual vacations to Biddeford, Maine as well as California.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her calling hours on Friday, February 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at H.L. Farmer & Sons Funeral Home, 106 Summer St. in Haverhill. A funeral service will be held on Saturday February 29th at 12:00 noon at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Haverhill, 15 Kenoza Avenue in Haverhill. To share a memory or for more information please visit www.farmerfuneralhomes.com.
