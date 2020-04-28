|
of Windham, NH; 83
Christopher A. "Chris" Lombardi, 83, of Windham, NH passed away on Saturday morning, April 25, 2020 at the Residence at Salem Woods in Salem, NH.
He was born on June 12, 1936 in Malden, MA to Carmela and Christy Lombardi. He attended local schools and following high school graduation, went on to earn his bachelor's degree at Northeastern University. Chris began his career in Electrical Engineering with Gen Rad and was there for 17 years. He later worked at Digital for many years.
Chris married the love of his life, Marie (Maccioli) on July 21, 1957. The couple raised their family in Chelmsford, MA, where they lived for nearly 60 years. Chris was incredibly involved in the community, participating in the Boosters Club and the Chelmsford Hockey Association. He also enjoyed playing bridge, ballroom dancing, and gathering with friends and neighbors. Chris was incredibly handy, he enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and helping family with house projects. He loved spending time with his family, whether he was attending grandchildren activities, spending summers at Newfound Lake, winters in Florida, or time together during the holidays, family was always his first priority.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marie Lombardi of Windham, NH; his children, Chris Lombardi and his wife Ellen of Salem, NH, Steven Lombardi and his wife Karen, of Hollis, NH, and Kim Chevaire and her husband Anthony of Salem, NH; his grandchildren, Stephanie Russo and her husband Rich, Steven Lombardi and his fiance Jen, Michael Lombardi and his wife Amber, Emily and Ben Lombardi, and Kate and Lisa Chevaire; his great-grandson, Benjamin Russo, step-great-grandchildren Harry and Olive Lombardi; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings, Mark Lombardi, Pat Lombardi, Bob Lombardi, and Diana LaRochelle.
Services will be private for the family. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be scheduled for later in the year. Memorial donations may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Arrangements are in the care of the Carrier Family Funeral Home, 38 Range Road, Windham, NH 03087. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.carrierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Apr. 28, 2020