McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
(978) 458-6183
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McKenna-Ouellette Funeral Home
327 Hildreth Street
Lowell, MA 01850
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish
Dracut, MA
Christopher C. (Chandonnet) Feltes


1987 - 2019
Christopher C. (Chandonnet) Feltes Obituary
beloved son, grandson and nephew

MANCHESTER, NH

Christopher C. Feltes, 31, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, December 1, 2019.

Born in Manchester, NH he was the cherished son of Danielle M. Chandonnet and brother of Frank Feltes.

Christopher was a kind, compassionate, sensitive man with a big heart. He was a talented writer, musician, and soccer player. He loved animals – especially dogs, sports, music, and racing events. His pride and joy was his 2016 Dodge Charger. He had a special fondness for Denver, CO and the Redrocks Arena.

He was a graduate from Trinity High School (2006) and Colby Sawyer College (2010). He ran soccer tournaments across the country, managed inventories and retail establishments.

Christopher had a way of making people smile and laugh with quick quips, impersonations, and jokes. His smile lit up a room. In his short life he affected more lives than he could ever have imagined and never understood or appreciated how wonderful he really was.

Christopher is survived by his mother, Danielle Chandonnet of Manchester, NH, his brother Frank Feltes of Lowell, MA, his grandmothers, Eleanor Feltes from Cleveland OH and Pauline Chandonnet, of Lowell MA, his aunts and uncles: Art & Sandy Feltes of Blue Bell, PA, Raymond & Sheila Chandonnet of Summit, NJ, Michelle & Brian Gagnon of Dracut, Paul & Christianne Chandonnet of Flemington, NJ, Melanie Chandonnet-Plansky & Michael Plansky of Dracut, MA as well as many cousins, extended family and friends.

He is predeceased by his father Charles M. Feltes, grandfathers, Robert R. Feltes, Sr. & Raymond E. Chandonnet, as well as his uncle Robert R. Feltes Jr. and his aunt Celeste I. Chandonnet.

FELTES

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Christopher's Memorial Visitation at the MCKENNA-OUELLETTE FUNERAL HOME, 327 Hildreth Street, Lowell on Sunday from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 AM at Ste. Marguerite D'Youville Parish in Dracut. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery in Chelmsford. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris' name may be made to: Vibrant Emotional Health, 50 Broadway, F1 19, New York, NY 10004 (https://www.vibrant.org/donate/) to support the National Suicide Prevention LifeLine or to the National Alliance on Mental Illness at PO Box 49104, Baltimore, MD 21297 (https://donate.nami.org/). For condolences and directions, please visit www.mckennaouellette.com.



Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 6, 2019
