Christopher C. Sabbagh
1976 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
...Tufts Health Plan Advocate; 44

TEWKSBURY

Christopher Colin (Jamerson) Sabbagh, age 44, a Provider Relations Advocate for Tufts Health Plan died unexpectedly at Lowell General Hospital, Saints Campus, on Tuesday morning, May 12th, 2020, following a non-covid-19 brief illness and hospitalization.

Chris was the son of Debra Ann (Pratt) Sabbagh and Phillip G. Sabbagh of Tewksbury, Ma. He was born at Wiesbaden AFB in Frankfort, Germany on May 5, 1976.

Besides his parents he leaves a sister Stacey Ann Leray, her husband Eric, their two daughters Shelby Rose and Sophie Mae all of Everett; his Aunt and Uncle, Darlene and Gregory Fulchino of Tewksbury; his partner and dearest friend Michael Malewski of Eliot, Maine; and all his friends he truly treasured throughout his life.

Arrangements

Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Memorial and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions to Angell-MSPCA Medical Center, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA02130 or visit MSPCA.org. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sabbagh family. For on-line expressions of sympathy please visit Legacy.com tewksburyfuneral home.



View the online memorial for Christopher C. Sabbagh

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tewksbury Funeral Home
1 Dewey Street
Tewksbury, MA 01876
(978) 851-2950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
May 13, 2020
Im so speechless words can not describe how I feel I when I meet you. You was my co-worker and as time went by we became good friends Im so lost for words I will miss you Chris shine bright like a diamond you will always be an amazing person! Rip buddy
Sonia Whitson
Friend
May 13, 2020
I didn't know Christopher well, but in our many brief meetings, I found him to be a gentle soul and always helpful.
David Jr.
Acquaintance
May 13, 2020
Chris, you were a gentle soul. Shine your kindness down on us.
Stephen Jensen
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved