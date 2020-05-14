...Tufts Health Plan Advocate; 44
TEWKSBURY
Christopher Colin (Jamerson) Sabbagh, age 44, a Provider Relations Advocate for Tufts Health Plan died unexpectedly at Lowell General Hospital, Saints Campus, on Tuesday morning, May 12th, 2020, following a non-covid-19 brief illness and hospitalization.
Chris was the son of Debra Ann (Pratt) Sabbagh and Phillip G. Sabbagh of Tewksbury, Ma. He was born at Wiesbaden AFB in Frankfort, Germany on May 5, 1976.
Besides his parents he leaves a sister Stacey Ann Leray, her husband Eric, their two daughters Shelby Rose and Sophie Mae all of Everett; his Aunt and Uncle, Darlene and Gregory Fulchino of Tewksbury; his partner and dearest friend Michael Malewski of Eliot, Maine; and all his friends he truly treasured throughout his life.
Arrangements
Due to Covid-19 restrictions a Memorial and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions to Angell-MSPCA Medical Center, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA02130 or visit MSPCA.org. The Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Sabbagh family. For on-line expressions of sympathy please visit Legacy.com tewksburyfuneral home.
Published in Lowell Sun on May 14, 2020.