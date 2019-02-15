Services Celebration of Life 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM Tewksbury Country Club 1880 Main Street Tewksbury , MA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Christopher Paulino Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Christopher Conrad Paulino

LOWELL, MA - Christopher (Chris) Paulino passed away unexpectedly at home in his sleep in the early morning of February 9, 2019.



Born December 2, 1977 at Salem Hospital to Deborah (Coviello) Paulino and the late Conrad H. Paulino, Chris grew up in Danvers and attended Danvers schools. Chris graduated from Danvers High School where he played baseball, football, and was a member of The National Honor Society. Chris's friends will fondly remember him as "Pow Pow" Paulino! Chris went on to receive a degree in business from Bryant University and worked in business until taking a position with W. L. French Excavating Corporation in 2006. Chris was treated as one of the family there and was very fond of the people with whom he worked. Chris was also the owner of The Newbury Street Inn in Peabody, MA until he sold the business in the Fall of 2018.



Chris loved nothing more than hitting the lake in his bass boat for a day of fishing. He and his fiancée loved to vacation in Maine and enjoyed the outdoor life together. He was an excellent cook, enjoyed golfing, loved spending time with his family and never said no to a cold beer. He was the first grandchild and was dearly loved and doted on.



Chris is survived by his loving fiancé, Donna Joslin, with whom he shared a residence in Lowell along with their dogs, Sammy and Vega and Chris's attack cat Abby; by his mother Debbie (Coviello) Paulino, sister Hayley Birarelli and her husband Dan of Georgetown; by his uncle Butch Coviello and his wife Susan; by his cousins Robbie and Austen Coviello of Essex; and by his Aunt Susan Coviello. Also surviving Chris is his beloved Nana, Carrie-Ellen Tracey of Beverly, his grandfather Charlie Coviello and his wife of Florida, as well as many cousins. Chris was the son of the late Conrad H. Paulino, whom he considered his best friend and fishing buddy. He was the grandson of the late Leo and Barbara Paulino and Evelyn Coviello, and nephew of the late Allen L. Paulino.



A celebration of Chris's life is planned for Saturday, February 23 at the Tewksbury Country Club located at 1880 Main Street, Tewksbury, MA from 2:00 to 5:00 where we can all pay our respects, lift a glass, share a laugh, and shed a tear.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the in memory of Chris. Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 15, 2019