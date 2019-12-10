|
|
of Lowell
Lowell
Christopher J. Enwright, 54, of Lowell, MA passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at his home.
Born in Malden, MA, he was the son of the late Daniel Enwright and Patricia (Veinott) Enwright of Westford. He was educated in the Westford school system and graduated from Nashoba Valley Technical High School with the class of 1983.
Chris was a painter for his family's business, D. Enwright Construction.
Chris was a parishioner at St. John the Evangelist Church in Chelmsford, MA and enjoyed dancing, playing cribbage, and he loved playing funny jokes on people. Chris was a loyal friend to all he knew. Above all else, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Besides his mother, Chris is survived by his sons, Joseph and Nicholas both of Lowell, MA, three grandchildren Daniel, Brooke and Jaxson, his wife Deborah (Dube) Enwright. Two brothers, Daniel of Westford, and Mark and his wife Donna of Groton, MA, three sisters, Kim, Kerry, and Trisha and her husband John Gulliver all of Westford, MA, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
Enwright
Christopher J. Enwright of Lowell, MA passed away Wednesday, December 2019. Visiting hours Friday, 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. Graveside service to follow at 11:00 AM, in Pine Grove Cemetery, Westford. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his name to the House of Hope, 812 Merrimack St, Lowell, Ma 01854.
ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Christopher John Enwright
Published in Lowell Sun on Dec. 10, 2019