Christopher M. Mehrmann
…formerly of Tewksbury; 54

LOWELL

Christopher Michael Mehrmann, 54, a former resident of Tewksbury, died peacefully at his residence on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

He was born in Boston, a son of the Christopher E. Mehrmann of Sparks, NV, and the late Madeline M. (Gillfedder) Mehrmann. He lived the greater part of his life in Tewksbury, was well known for bicycling around Tewksbury, and was an avid reader of books. When in better health he worked in Landscape Construction.

Besides his father, he leaves a brother, Stephen A. Mehrmann and his wife Tracy (Kelly) of Dracut, Kathleen M. Nay and her husband Edward of Sparks, NV, Joan MacCormack-Cesso and her husband Nicholas of Boston; and many nieces and nephews.

Arrangements

Burial will take place at Tewksbury Cemetery, when the health crisis has passed. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Lowell Transitional Shelter, 209 Middlesex Street, Lowell, MA 01852 are encouraged. Tewksbury Funeral Home is honored to serve the Mehrmann family. For e-condolences visit www.legacy.com visit: tewksburyfuneralhome.com



Published in Lowell Sun on Sep. 22, 2020.
