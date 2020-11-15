Loving son; 32
WESTFORD - Christopher P. Adams, 32, a resident of Westford, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington.
Born in Concord, on December 9, 1987, he was the son of Andrew D. and Jacqueline A. (Bull) Adams of Westford who survive him.
Chris was a graduate of Westford Academy and the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth, where he received a degree in graphic design.
He was the owner and designer of Revolution Creek Shirt Company of Littleton for the last three years. He enjoyed playing and watching sports and listening to music.
In addition to his parents he leaves aunts and uncles, Debbie and Pete Baglia, Lucy and Brian Mitchell, Dan and Kay Bull, Patrick and Judy Bull, Joseph Bull, Guy and Carrie Adams, Dana and Cindy Adams, many cousins and dear friends.
Due to current health restrictions, his services will be private.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Christopher's name may be sent to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center - Liver Disease Center, c/o Philanthropy, 41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 or online at support.laheyhealth.org/LHMCgive
