Christopher William Anderson died unexpectedly on September 8, 2020. He was 55 years old.
He was born in Lowell MA, on December 14, 1964, son of Anita L. (Friedrich) Anderson and the late Michael H. Anderson and lived most of his life in Groton, MA.
He was a 1982 graduate of Groton-Dunstable High School and attended Sterling College, in Craftsbury Common, Vermont, where he earned an Associate's Degree in Forestry. He continued his education at the University of Maine, Fort Kent, graduating with a Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Sciences. He was the President of Kappa Delta Phi, Rho Chapter.
His environmental career included time in the Smoky Mountains counting spring black bear cubs and lobbying for watershed safety and the impact of clear cutting in Vermont. He later went on to work in the hazardous waste industry for Clean Harbors. For the past 15 years of his career, he has been employed by New England Disposal Technology, in Sutton, MA. as a Technical Sales Representative and Field Chemist.
As an active horticulturist, Christopher was always outdoors. He loved skiing, fishing and music, a true "DeadHead". His first passion was golf, a game instilled in him by his father. He played many rounds; anytime, anywhere! Some of his favorite courses included Secession, Hilton Head, Bent Tree, Mingo-Springs, The Pipe Shop Scramble and The Sanctuary on Sanibel. His biggest thrill was playing St. Andrews, in Scotland last fall with his good friend Peter.
Besides his mother, Anita, Christopher leaves his sister, Kathleen McPartlan, two brothers; David and Mike Jr.; many nieces and nephews, friends too numerous to count, and his two cats, Sweet Pea and Tuuke.
