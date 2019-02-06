|
|
Christos "Chris" Bayiates
of Billerica
Christos "Chris" Bayiates, age 81 of Billerica formerly of Dedham, February 3, 2019 .
Beloved husband of Judith P. (Leavitt) Bayiates. Devoted father of Veronica Bayiates of Billerica, Edward Bayiates of Milford, MA, Andrew Bayiates of Evanston, Ill and the late Jonathan Bayiates. Brother of Elaine Meconiates and Andrew Bayiates. Loving grandfather of Edward, Andrew, Steven and Ariana.
Visiting hours will be held in the Burns Funeral Home, 354 Boston Rd., (Rt. 3A), Billerica, Sunday, February 10, from 2:00 - 5:00 PM. Military Honors will be held at 4:30 PM. Relatives and friends invited.www.burnsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lowell Sun on Feb. 6, 2019